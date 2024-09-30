Goa CM Sawant, Rane summoned to Delhi by BJP high command, says party functionary

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have been summoned to New Delhi by the BJP high command on Monday, a senior functionary said.

According to sources, Sawant and Rane have been summoned to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

When contacted, Sawant refused to comment on his Delhi visit but didn't deny that the party leaders had summoned him.

While the purpose of the meeting with the senior leaders has not been revealed, the development comes against the backdrop of a statement made by Rane recently.

At a public meeting, Rane said it was the state government's responsibility to provide at least 22,000 jobs to unemployed youth in the state.

Sawant refused to comment on the minister's statement but said the government would provide adequate employment opportunities to youth in the state. PTI RPS ARU