Goa CM Sawant to meet Unity Mall protesters ahead of proposed agitation

Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called for a meeting with protesters on Wednesday evening, ahead of their plan to hold a big agitation against the state government’s Unity Mall project.

A Unity Mall, conceived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to promote local handicrafts and commodities, is planned to be constructed at Chimbel village near Panaji. The protesters, who have been on strike at the site for nearly a month, have warned of a mega demonstration on January 30.

According to the CM’s Office, Sawant will meet Unity Mall agitators at 6 pm at his official Bungalow in Panaji.

“This meeting is being held in accordance with the prior understanding that, following the site survey, the representatives of the Chimbel agitation and the state officials concerned would participate in a review meeting to be chaired by the CM,” the CMO said.

An expert committee has been conducting a survey at the project site following protests by the locals, who have expressed concerns that it may adversely affect a nearby lake. PTI RPS NR