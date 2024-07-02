Goa CM seeks Rahul's apology on his remarks in LS

Panaji, Jul 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Lok Sabha and crores of Hindus all over the world for his comments on the community.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the House on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

After Gandhi's comments, Goa CM Sawant termed the Congress as arrogant.

"This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! Calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is a brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus. LoP @RahulGandhi must apologise, to the the House and Crores of Hindus all over the world," Sawant said on his X handle on Monday.

"The arrogance, the audacity of INC and I.N.D.I leaders to mock the Sanatana Dharma/ Hindus is highly condemnable," he added. PTI RPS GK