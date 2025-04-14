Goa CM should write to PM for meeting to resolve Mhadei river water dispute: Congress

Panaji, Apr 14 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a joint meeting with Karnataka to resolve the Mhadei river water sharing dispute.

Goa and adjoining Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over sharing the Mhadei river water. The BJP-ruled Goa has accused the Congress-governed Karnataka of planning to divert the river water by constructing two dams.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Anjali Nimbalkar, All India Congress Committee secretary (co-in-charge Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli), said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written a letter to the PM asking him to call a joint meeting of the states to resolve the row.

The Centre had set up a tribunal which decided on sharing the river water between the three riparian states -- Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Goa and Karnataka along with Maharashtra have appealed against the tribunal's order on sharing water by the three states in the Supreme Court, and the matter is sub-judice.

Nimbalkar said it is the Goa CM's duty to write a letter to the Prime Minister and urge him to call a meeting of the states and the Centre to resolve the row.

"In the past, I had presented to you (Sawant) the letter written by my party's chief minister (Siddaramaiah) to the PM," she said.

The Congress leader maintained Mhadei is a state-specific issue and it has to be resolved by the Centre.

"When the CM from an opposition party can write a letter (to PM), why can't the CM from a ruling party do that?" Nimbalkar questioned. PTI RPS RSY