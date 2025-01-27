Goa CM slams Kharge over statement on holy dips in Mahakumbh

Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks about the Mahakumbh underway in Prayagraj and asserted hatred for "Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti" was deep rooted in the opposition party.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge had asked if taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh would end poverty in the country.

"Shame on INC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Hatred for Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti is deep rooted in the Congress, and they have a habit of expressing it in public often. I strongly condemn this insulting remarks of INC President," Sawant said in a post on X.

Incidentally, during the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken a holy dip in the Ganga at the Mahakumbh. PTI RPS BNM