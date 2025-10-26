Goa CM slams Oppn for objecting to 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme

Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday slammed the Opposition for objecting to the 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme that aims to regularise old houses in the state.

Addressing meetings to distribute 'Mhaje Ghar' forms in Sankhalim, Old Goa, St Cruz and Taleigao, he said the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party opposed various bills related to the scheme.

"They did not allow me to speak in the Assembly. They tore the papers and created ruckus in the House. Citizens should question leaders of these parties why they are against the regularisation of people's houses," Sawant said.

"All those who completed 30 years in the state will benefit from this scheme. Structures that have completed 15 years as on February 28, 2014 are eligible for the scheme. The state government is giving protection to the houses from litigation," he added. PTI RPS BNM