Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi for alleging Arun Jaitley threatened him on farm laws

Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that late Arun Jaitley had "threatened" him to not speak against the now-repealed farm laws.

It is deeply shameful to make such baseless accusations against a leader who dedicated his entire life to India's development and is no longer here to defend himself, Sawant said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed Jaitley, a former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader, had threatened him to not speak against the farm laws else he would face action.

Addressing Congress' annual legal conclave at Vigyan Bhawan, Gandhi said, "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws -- he's not here anymore, so I really shouldn't say it, but I will -- Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me." Sawant said Gandhi had also earlier twisted facts about the Rafale fighter jet deal after meeting the ailing Manohar Parrikar.

Dragging the names of such selfless leaders, who are no longer with us, into political attacks reflects Gandhi's desperation, Sawant said.

"Using the legacy of departed leaders for personal political gains is not only unacceptable but deeply hurtful to the millions who admire their sacrifice and service to the nation. Leaders like Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar devoted their lives to building a strong and progressive India," Sawant said.

"Their absence does not give anyone the right to distort their legacy. The people of India have not forgotten their hard work, honesty, and contribution. Rahul Gandhi's lies will never succeed, because the truth about these great leaders lives in the heart of every Indian," the Goa CM asserted.

The BJP also hit back at Gandhi, saying the farm laws were brought in 2020 while Jaitley passed away in August 2019.

The ruling party asked the Congress leader to stick to facts instead of rewriting timelines to "suit narratives". PTI RPS BNM