Goa CM slams TMC govt in WB after Mamata hits out at President Murmu

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu and causing hurt to the sentiments of people across the country who believe in democratic and constitutional values.

Banerjee on Saturday accused Murmu of speaking "on BJP's advice" after the President, during a visit to north Bengal to attend the 9th International Santal Conference, questioned the pace of development among tribals there.

In a statement, Goa CM Sawant said he was deeply saddened by the incident and noted that Murmu represents the aspirations and pride of tribal communities.

"The pain expressed by the President had hurt the sentiments of citizens who believe in democracy, constitutional values and the empowerment of tribal society," Sawant said.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the TMC government in West Bengal has allowed a situation that reflects such disregard towards the dignity of the President of India," he said.

Sawant also expressed concern over what he termed as the "casual treatment" of the rich and revered Santal culture.

Stressing that the office of the President stands above politics, Sawant said it commands the highest respect in India's democracy and its sanctity must be upheld at all times.

"I sincerely hope better sense prevails and that such incidents are never repeated," he added. PTI RPS BNM