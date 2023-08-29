Goa CM thanks PM Modi for LPG cylinder rate cut

Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the reduction of Rs 200 for all LPG consumers in addition to the existing Rs 200 subsidy to the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

Sawant posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Govt of Goa under the Chief Minister's Financial Assistance for Refilling of LPG Cylinder Scheme also extends Rs 275 for 3 LPG cylinders per annum to Antodaya Anna Yojana Family beneficiaries in Goa”.

He said the decision shall extend huge relief to consumers in Goa ahead of the festival season and all over India. PTI RPS NSK