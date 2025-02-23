Goa CM tunes in to Mann Ki Baat with Konkani speakers in Kerala

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme along with a group of Konkani-speaking persons in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.

Sawant is on a daylong tour of Kerala, a CMO functionary told PTI.

"He turned in to Mann ki Baat alongside the Konkani speaking community in Kochi. While speaking to them, the CM reaffirmed that Mann Ki Baat continues to be a source of inspiration with its uplifting stories of Bharat, which motivate citizens to contribute to India's progress," the CMO official said.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, the PM said he will hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers in different fields to mark the International Women's Day on March 8. They will speak about their work and experience on his social media accounts, Modi said. PTI RPS BNM