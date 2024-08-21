Goa CM urges banks to enhance credit outlay to exporters

Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged banks to enhance the credit outlay to exporters.

He made the appeal while addressing a meeting of the 126th Goa State Level Bankers Committee here on Tuesday.

In a statement released after the meeting, he complemented the committee for the contribution to the economic development of the state.

"Banks have played a crucial role in achieving credit targets set in the Annual Credit Plan in Goa. It is important to enhance the credit outlay to exporters," he said.

He expressed confidence that banks will continue to play an important role in education and infrastructure investment credit in the state.

Social security schemes of the Centre and state government are dependent on banks, he said.

"I am sure the coordinated efforts of the Goa government and the banks shall lead the state to 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa'," he added. PTI RPS NP