Goa CM visits Puri Jagannath temple

Puri, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday visited the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri and offered prayers.

Sawant visited the temple along with his family members in the morning.

Speaking to reporters, he said he came to Odisha only to offer prayers at the temple.

"I have prayed for the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) in this 'Amrit Kaal'," he said.

He said that he also prayed for the well-being of the people of his state and the country.

Sawant said that his government was now promoting wellness and spiritual tourism in Goa.

He lauded the various developmental initiatives around the Jagannath temple in Puri, besides the infrastructure projects in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.