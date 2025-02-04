Goa CM welcomes continuation of special assistance for capital investment

Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accepted the state's request to continue the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment in 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister analysed the takeaways for the coastal state in the Union budget tabled on February 1.

Sawant said, "The Union Finance Minister has accepted our request to continue the scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (50 years interest-free loans) in the FY 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 1.50 lakh crores. In this financial year, Goa has availed special assistance of Rs 1,185.17 crore under the scheme till January." He said Goa has received an allocation of Rs 482 crore for Konkan Railway and South Western Railway works, including station development, new lines, doubling and other miscellaneous activities.

The chief minister said more than 17,500 farmers in Goa will benefit from the increase in loan limit for Kissan credit card (KCC) up to Rs 5 lakh.

"The credit limit has been enhanced from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for micro and small enterprises, benefitting such businesses in the coastal state. The new scheme for credit for start-ups to be launched for 5 lakh tribal women entrepreneurs will also cover Goa," he said.

Sawant said more than 3,000 street vendors in Goa will benefit from the revamping of PM Svanidhi with enhanced credit limits, credit cards, etc.

The chief minister listed the upgradation of the top 50 tourism destinations in collaboration with states and the increase in MUDRA loan limits for homestays as other positives for Goa.