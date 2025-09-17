Goa CM wishes PM Modi on his birthday, lauds him as visionary leader

Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday and lauded his commitment to the people's welfare.

PM Modi turned 75 on Wednesday.

Sawant in a post on X said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji - a visionary leader, deeply committed to Dev, Desh, Dharma, and Jan Kalyan." "May your leadership continue to guide Bharat towards greater progress and prosperity," he added.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. PTI RPS GK