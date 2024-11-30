Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) The personal email of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was briefly hacked, a senior official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The investigation showed no "visible damage" was caused to the Gmail account because of hacking on November 19 night, he said.

"The Cyber Crime cell of Goa Police immediately swung into action and the CM's personal Gmail ID was restored after four to five hours," the official said.

An investigation is underway to track down the hacker.

Advertisment

The CM's gmail ID is attached to YouTube and other social media, he added. PTI RPS NSK