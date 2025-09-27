Goa committed to making arthroscopy accessible, affordable: Minister Rane

Panaji, Sept 27 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday the coastal state is committed to making arthroscopy accessible and affordable to the public.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive method where a doctor uses a tiny camera, or arthroscope, to treat problems inside joints like the knee, hip or shoulder.

Rane was speaking after inaugurating IASCON 2025, the annual conference of the Indian Arthroscopy Society.

The minister said it was a matter of pride that the Goa Medical College had been selected to host live surgery demonstrations by eminent national and international experts.

“This further establishes our state as a hub for advanced medical practices and knowledge exchange,” he said in a post on X.

The minister stressed that the government was determined to make modern procedures like arthroscopy accessible and affordable in Goa.

These techniques, which allow quicker recovery and less post-operative pain, are transforming patient care, especially for athletes and individuals seeking to return to an active lifestyle as soon as possible, he said.

"Our vision remains focused on strengthening healthcare delivery in Goa, bringing the best of global expertise and innovations to benefit every citizen," Rane added.