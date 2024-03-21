Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Thursday lodged a complaint with poll authorities against state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade for allegedly targeting Rahul Gandhi over the "shakti" remark.
In his complaint to state Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma, Patkar said Tanavade deliberately misinterpreted the speech of Gandhi and, thereby, incited hatred.
"Tanavade has mischievously, deliberately and intentionally interpolated the word Mahila, Naari along with the word Shakti and thereby attempted to convey a sinister motive to Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Goa held on March 19," the party's complaint alleged.
Tanavade did this deliberately to insight and provoke women to rise against Gandhi, Patkar claimed.
The Congress has always worked for the betterment of weaker sections of the community, including women, he said, adding it was his party which amended the Constitution to provide reservation to women in local bodies.
During a rally in Mumbai on 17, Gandhi had said his party was working against the "shakti" behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI RPS BNM
Goa Cong files poll complaint against BJP's Tanavade for targeting Rahul over 'shakti' comment
Follow Us
Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Thursday lodged a complaint with poll authorities against state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade for allegedly targeting Rahul Gandhi over the "shakti" remark.
In his complaint to state Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma, Patkar said Tanavade deliberately misinterpreted the speech of Gandhi and, thereby, incited hatred.
"Tanavade has mischievously, deliberately and intentionally interpolated the word Mahila, Naari along with the word Shakti and thereby attempted to convey a sinister motive to Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Goa held on March 19," the party's complaint alleged.
Tanavade did this deliberately to insight and provoke women to rise against Gandhi, Patkar claimed.
The Congress has always worked for the betterment of weaker sections of the community, including women, he said, adding it was his party which amended the Constitution to provide reservation to women in local bodies.
During a rally in Mumbai on 17, Gandhi had said his party was working against the "shakti" behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI RPS BNM