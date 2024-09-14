Goa Cong holds protests to mark 2nd anniversary of 10 MLAs defecting to BJP

Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Saturday held protests across the state to mark the second anniversary of 10 of its MLAs switching over to the ruling BJP.

Addressing the protest held in Margao, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said the defections on September 14, 2022 were a betrayal of the people's mandate, adding that the doors of the party were closed for these MLAs forever.

"The Congress will continue to fight against the BJP which is indulging in the undemocratic act of encouraging defections to weaken the opposition," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao said defection is a political and social crime but the BJP was promoting it to usurp powers.

Attacking Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Alemao said, "He is supposed to decide on disqualification petitions filed against the defectors in 90 days but it seems he is waiting for 900 days." PTI RPS BNM