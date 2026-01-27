Goa Cong leaders meet Kharge, Rahul, discuss organisational matters ahead of 2027 polls

Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) A Goa Congress delegation on Tuesday met top party leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation and deepen public engagement ahead of the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, who was part of the delegation, in a post on his X handle said the Opposition party was fully committed to expose the "corrupt and dictatorial" Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the coastal state.

The meeting was also attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Goa Manikrao Thakare, Congress Working Committee member Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao.

Patkar asserted the Goa Congress stands united, focussed and disciplined in its approach in raising pro-people issues and preparing for the future.

"After a comprehensive and detailed review with President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (in LS) Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal along with Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare, CWC member Girish Chodankar and Goa's Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, our commitment to Goa has been reaffirmed to strengthen the organisation, deepen public engagement, and prepare responsibly for the future," he noted.

Patkar maintained the Congress in Goa was fully committed to secure people's mandate to form a responsible and people-centric government in 2027 when assembly polls are due.

"At a time when people seek stability, integrity and accountable governance, the Congress remains firmly anchored in democratic values and public trust," the GPCC president emphasised. PTI RPS RSY