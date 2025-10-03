Goa Cong slams Kejriwal for claiming party was helping BJP by 'providing MLAs'

Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal for stating that the opposition party was providing MLAs to the ruling BJP in Goa.

Congress leaders said Kejriwal, with such statements, was playing into the hands of the BJP.

Addressing media persons outside Dabolim Airport after arriving here on a 3-day visit, Kejriwal said, "The BJP has been ruling Goa for the last 13 years. The Congress has been supporting the BJP to form the government by providing MLAs." Hitting back, Manikrao Thakare, the AICC in charge of Goa, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, in a post on X said people of Goa will not be fooled by this play written by Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal's strategy in Goa is a classic example of playing into the hands of the BJP! By targeting the Congress, he is directly helping the BJP. The people of Goa will not be fooled by this play written by Delhi. AAP's actions speak louder than words - are they BJP's secret collaborators?," he said in the post.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar too slammed Kejriwal.

"Mr Kejriwal, stop misleading Goans with your drama politics. While @INCGoa has been consistently fighting BJP's corruption, unemployment, and CASH FOR JOB SCAM both inside the Assembly and on the streets, AAP has only played the role of BJP's B-Team ' entering Goa only at election time, disappearing when people actually need you," Patkar said on X.

"The way you constantly attack Congress shows your real agenda. Your mission is not to defeat BJP but to divide the secular vote, and by doing so, you protect the very party that has ruled Goa for more than two decades, looted its resources, destroyed its future, and eroded Goans' unique identity," he added. PTI RPS BNM