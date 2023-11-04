Goa Congress demands safety audit of National Games

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) The Congress in Goa has demanded a safety audit of the ongoing National Games to obviate any avoidable incidents that can cause damage, injury or even loss of life.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) general secretary Viriato Fernandes demanded investigations into the infrastructure built for the games, which are underway in the coastal state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on October 26.

“The Congress demands an immediate safety audit of the games to obviate any avoidable incident/accident that can cause damage, injury or even loss of life,” Fernandes said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that from the tendering process of identifying/finalising the project Management Company to overseeing, the entire gamut of games is steeped in the dark alley of corruption and nepotism, he claimed.

The Congress leader further alleged that the collapse of an arch that injured a policeman at Navelim indoor stadium, the falling of a pillar at Bambolim and rainwater leaking from the roof area was indicative of the level of corruption involved in the conduct of the games.

He questioned the rationale behind the prime minister's promise during the inauguration of the games that the infrastructure built for the games would help Goa’s sportspersons to excel.

“But alas, the infrastructure is temporary overlays that would be dismantled once the games are over,” Fernandes said.

Rubbishing the Congress's claims, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said, “The infrastructure was constructed well in time and we are fortunate to have had the honour of hosting these prestigious games this year." PTI RPS ARU