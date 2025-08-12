Goa Congress holds protest against 'vote theft'; demonstrators detained

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Congress's Goa unit on Tuesday held a protest against the alleged "vote chori", accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of functioning under the influence of the ruling BJP.

Protestors, led by Goa Congress president Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and MLA Altone D'Costa, began a march from the Congress House here towards the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Altinho but were stopped midway by the police and detained.

The protest is part of the party's nationwide agitation following Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim of poll rigging.

Gandhi, during a protest march on Monday, said the Election Commission is "silent" as the truth is before the entire nation after his charge that over one lakh votes in an assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake in a research conducted by his party.

Speaking to reporters, Alemao said that the government was "controlling the Election Commission" and that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had "exposed the entire nexus" behind the alleged manipulation of the electoral process.

"Votes were deleted without transparency and accountability. The ECI refuses to put this information in the public domain or even share it with the Supreme Court. The commission has become part of the BJP government," Alemao alleged.

He further claimed that the protesters were prevented from meeting the CEO despite holding a peaceful march.

Patkar said the party would continue its agitation in Goa and urged people to identify "fake and bogus voters" in their constituencies.

"Such voters exist in all 40 constituencies of Goa and are being used to win elections," he alleged. PTI RPS ARU