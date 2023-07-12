Goa Congress holds silent protest in support of Rahul Gandhi

Panaji: As part of its nationwide "maun satyagraha" programme, the Congress in Goa on Wednesday held a silent protest here in support of its leader Rahul Gandhi, whose petition seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case has been dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.

Several Congress leaders tied their mouths with black ribbons as they sat on a protest at the historic Azad Maidan in the capital city.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, who led the protest, said the agitation was staged to denounce "injustice" done to Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in the defamation case, by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Referring to the Pramod Sawant-led administration in Goa, Patkar claimed the BJP-ruled state is facing governance deficit as it has an "event management government".

“The only thing they know is to target the Opposition,” the Congress leader told reporters on the sidelines of the protest.

He said the Opposition has decided to "expose" the BJP government in Goa and highlight its failures on various fronts.

“Congress MLAs will expose the government on the floor of the Assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,” Patkar added.

Congress MLA Carlose Alvares Ferreira maintained the BJP government at the Centre was scared of Rahul Gandhi.

“If they are not afraid of him, why are they chasing him? Why are they troubling him?” he asked.