Goa Congress protests over chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) The Congress in Goa on Wednesday held a protest against the filing of chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Several Congress workers led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and others marched to the ED office in the state capital in the afternoon.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led government to condemn the chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, Alemao said Rahul Gandhi travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to connect people under his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"But the BJP government at the Centre wants to target him and silence him," he said.

Alemao said, "Rahul ji has told us - daro mat (don't be afraid). He has patriotism in his blood. His grandmother was killed, his father was assassinated." Everyone in the opposition should extend support to Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Alemao said the BJP government in the state and at the Centre have been acting like dictators.

"There is loot happening in every department. Lakhs of rupees are looted. In the last 10 years, did the ED or income tax department raid even a single BJP MLA? The BJP is using agencies like ED and income tax to target the opposition," the LoP alleged.

According to him, even the media was not free under the current government. PTI RPS NP