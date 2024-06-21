Goa Congress protests over NEET irregularities; seeks its scrapping

Panaji, Jun 21 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Friday held a protest at Azad Maidan in Panaji against the Union government over alleged irregularities in NEET.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 5 and some 24 lakh candidates appeared for it, but allegations of paper leaks emerged from states like Bihar after results were declared on June 4.

Among those who took part in the protest here were Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao and South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes as well as Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress committee president Bina Naik.

While Patkar said NEET should be conducted again due to the "fraud" in the recently held exam, Fernandes said he would raise the issue in Parliament.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has met student representatives and has given them full support," Fernandes said.

NSUI state chief Naushad Chowdhari said the outfit will 'gherao' (encircle) Parliament on June 24 if the Union government does not scrap the recently held NEET. PTI RPS BNM