Goa Congress says Kejriwal's arrest assault on democracy, vows to fight 'evil forces'

Panaji, Mar 22 (PTI) The Goa Congress, an ally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam.

Goa Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Yuri Alemao said Kejriwal's arrest is a poor reflection on democracy and the country's constitutional institutions, and hit out at the BJP.

He wrote on his X handle "Strongly condemn arrest of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal. It's a poor reflection on state of our democracy and constitutional institutions. @BJP4India bulldozing opposition through all foul means." Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar took to X to condemn the AAP convener's arrest on Thursday night, and asserted the anti-BJP INDIA bloc will not get destabilised by the ED action.

"They freeze @INCIndia accounts. They arrest @HemantSorenJMM. They arrest ArvindKejriwal . Emperor is all Scared and Rattled. INDIA will not get destabilised. We will fight this out by throwing the Dictator out," he said.

Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira termed the Delhi CM's arrest as a "black day and an assault on India's democracy".

"It is clear that BJP wishes to jail its opponents and fight elections without opposition to secure victory by deceitful means. Clearly an emergency by the back door. Time to stand united to defeat the evil forces," Ferreira asserted.

The Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA grouping which has been formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PTI RPS RSY