Goa Congress women's wing chief Beena Naik resigns

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) The Goa Congress's women's wing president, Beena Shantaram Naik, resigned on Friday to make way for the younger generation to take over the role.

In her resignation letter, Naik said she would continue to work for the Congress as a worker.

Naik was elected president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress in November, 2021, following the resignation of then state chief Pratima Coutinho, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Congress leader said she made the decision after much reflection.

"I believe it is the right time for me to step down and make way for the younger generation," she said.

She said it had been an honour and privilege to serve as a women's wing chief.

"I deeply express my gratitude for the opportunity I was given to strengthen the organisation," Naik said.

"I assure you that the team we have built will continue to work for the well-being of the society and the party," she added. PTI RPS ARU