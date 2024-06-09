Goa continues to get sole representation in Union cabinet with Shripad Naik's induction as MOS

Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa has secured sole representation in the Modi 3.0 cabinet with the induction of party MP Shripad Naik as a Minister of State, a political scenario that has remained unchanged since 2017.

Naik has been a prominent figure in PM Narendra Modi's earlier two tenures, representing Goa in various capacities.

The period between 2014 and 2017 was an exception in terms of the number of representatives from Goa in the Central cabinet when Manohar Parrikar served as the Defence Minister while Naik was a Minister of State of AYUSH.

In the 2024 general elections, Naik achieved a significant victory, winning his sixth consecutive term from the North Goa seat with a lead of one lakh votes over former union minister Ramakant Khalap.

As the longest-serving Member of Parliament from Goa, Naik's tenure began in 1999, and he has won every Lok Sabha election since.

Until the recent Lok Sabha election, Naik served as the Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways since 2021.

Over his career, he has held several portfolios, including Minister of State (Independent Charge) AYUSH, Minister of State for Defence, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Tourism.