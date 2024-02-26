Goa cops arrest man from MP for murder of senior citizen; three held so far

Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) Goa police made a third arrest in connection with the murder of a person in Pilerne village in North Goa earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

Narottam Singh Dhillon (77) was found murdered in his home on February 4, he said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters that Kunal Khatik from Datia in Madhya Pradesh was held on Saturday.

"Pooja alias Neetu Raheja and Jitendra Sahu from Bhopal were held within 24 hours of the murder from Navi Mumbai. Khatik was held from Datia on a tip off," the SP said. PTI RPS BNM