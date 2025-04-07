Goa cops arrest Russian mother-son duo for overstaying

Panaji, Apr 7 (PTI) Goa Police's crime branch has arrested a 75-year-old Russian woman and her son for overstaying in India without a valid visa, an official said on Monday.

According to Goa Police spokesman, Bliznetsova Liudmila and her son Andrei Bliznetsov were living at Dando in Siolim village in North Goa.

"A case was registered on April 4 after they were found living without a valid visa. They are arrested under section 7 (1) (3) of the Foreigners Order 1948 and section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946," he said.

Police didn't elaborate on the duration of the overstay and the date of the expiry of the visa. PTI RPS NSK