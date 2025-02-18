Goa cops book agent for arranging illegal travel of two persons to US

Panaji, Feb 18 (PTI) Goa Police booked an agent for allegedly facilitating the illegal journey of two local persons to the US, who were apprehended from the Mexican border and deported to India, and duping them of Rs 18.5 lakh, an officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurudas Kadam told PTI that an FIR was registered against Stanley George, operating from Vasco, on charges of cheating.

The two natives from the coastal state, whose identity is not disclosed by the police, landed at Amritsar airport in a flight carrying Indian deportees on Saturday night.

The duo reached Goa on Sunday and was questioned by police.

Kadam said George allegedly promised them jobs in the US.

"The duo was apprehended from Mexico while illegally trying to cross to the US and deported (to India) by the US government," he added.

The two Goans were flown in from Amritsar, state NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar had said.

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying the first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. Another 116 deportees, including two natives of Goa, arrived on Saturday. PTI RPS NSK