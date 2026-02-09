Goa cops foil cocaine smuggling bid; Nigerian national among two held

Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) A Nigerian national and a resident of Sangolda in North Goa were arrested following the recovery of cocaine with an estimated Rs 15.89 lakh value in the illegal international market, police said on Monday.

Police seized 31.794 grams of suspected cocaine from the Nigerian national, identified as Omorigo Friday (42), on February 6. His interrogation led to the arrest of Sudhir Gurudas Paleinkar, a resident of Sangolda, two days later, a crime branch official said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway. PTI RPS NSK