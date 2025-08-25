Goa court acquits minister Godinho in 1998 power rebate case; he says waited 27 yrs for justice

Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) A special court in Goa on Monday acquitted State Transport and Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho in a 1998 power rebate case, bringing an end to a 27-year-long legal battle.

Special Judge Irshad Agha delivered the verdict in an open court, clearing Godinho, who was a part of the then Congress government led by Pratapsingh Rane, of all charges related to the alleged scam.

The court also acquitted co-accused and former Power Department chief electrical engineer T Nagarajan.

A detailed order is awaited.

Godinho, who was present in the court, was facing charges in a case following a complaint by the then leader of opposition and senior BJP leader late Manohar Parikar, who accused him of causing a loss of Rs 4.52 crore to the state exchequer by granting a 25 per cent rebate on electricity bills to industrial units while serving as the power minister.

Parrikar had alleged in his complaint that the rebate, issued through a notification on June 27, 1998, was granted without proper consultation of the state cabinet.

Godinho told reporters outside the courtroom that he was "really happy that justice has finally been delivered" and went on to describe the lengthy legal process not as "prosecution" but as "political persecution" from the very beginning.

Godinho is a seven-time MLA who joined the BJP in 2016.

The chargesheet stated that a 25 per cent rebate on electricity tariffs was issued to industrial units through the 1998 notification, allowing concessions from the moment electricity supply commenced.

The crime branch arrested Godinho in May 2001 along with the former chief electrical engineer of the power department, T Nagarajan. He was later granted bail.

In 2006, the special court framed charges against Godinho under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench dismissed Godinho’s appeal against the chargesheet in 2007, noting that there was prima facie material to continue the trial.

In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the HC's order and dismissed Godinho's plea.

In January 2022, the high court directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings and complete the recording of evidence by January 15 that year.

Godinho and the co-accused moved the special court in May 2022 to halt the proceedings, arguing that a re-investigation sans proper procedure was unlawful. The court denied the application.

In July 2022, a special judge dismissed the discharge applications, ordering the trial to proceed.

The special court, in May 2023, granted Godinho permanent exemption from personal appearance, subject to availability when required. PTI RPS GK SKL NSK