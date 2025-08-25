Goa court acquits minister Mauvin Godinho in 1998 power rebate scam

Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) A special court here on Monday acquitted Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho in a power rebate 'scam' of 1998.

The minister, who held charge of Goa's power department in 1998, was accused of granting a rebate to industrial units, causing a loss of Rs 4.52 crore to the state exchequer.

The then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar had exposed the case and filed a complaint against Godinho.

In the verdict pronounced on Monday in an open court, Special Judge Irshad Agha acquitted Godinho of the charges.

The minister was present in the court when it pronounced the verdict.

As per the chargesheet, a 25 per cent rebate on electricity tariffs was issued to industrial units under a notification dated June 27, 1998, allowing concessions from the moment electricity supply commenced.

The notification was issued when Godinho was the power minister.

Parrikar, in his complaint to the state police, had alleged the rebate was granted without proper consultation of the state cabinet, which violated the Rules of Business governing government decisions.

The Goa crime branch, which investigated the case, arrested Godinho in May 2001 along with former chief electrical engineer of power department, T Nagarajan.

In 2006, the special court framed charges against Godinho under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI RPS GK