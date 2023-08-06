Goa court frames charges against seven cops for planting drugs on Israeli national in 2010

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) A court in Goa has framed charges against seven policemen, including a former deputy superintendent of police, for allegedly planting drugs on an Israeli national in 2010.

Additional District Judge Sharmila Patil at Mapusa framed the charges last week against the then deputy superintendent of police Naresh Mhamal, the then police sub-inspector Sunil Gudler and five other policemen.

The court also discharged the Israeli national of the charge of possessing drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Goa police had arrested Israeli national David Driham alias Dudu in 2010 in North Goa's beach belt for allegedly possessing drugs - ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, LSD and charas - collectively worth Rs 3.81 lakh.

Following his arrest, Driham's sister Ayala, using hidden cameras, had exposed that the Goa police personnel had planted fake evidence against her brother and booked him.

The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested seven policemen in 2012, accusing them of planting drugs on Driham.

In her order, the judge said the CBI's investigation revealed that the accused no.1 (Driham) was threatened and a false case was made against him.

"The conscious possession of illegal contraband was not found in the possession of accused no.1. On the contrary, it is seen prima facie to be implanted on the accused no.1 as per investigation done by the CBI," the judge said.

"Therefore there is ample material before the court to frame charges against accused nos.2 to 8 (all policemen) for the offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as stated in the supplementary chargesheet," she said. PTI RPS NP