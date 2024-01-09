Goa court sends start-up firm CEO to 6 days of police custody for alleged murder of her 4-yr-old son

Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) A court in Goa on Tuesday remanded the chief executive officer (CEO) of a start-up company, accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa and travelling to neighbouring Karnataka by stuffing his body in a bag, to six days of police custody.

Advertisment

The Goa police arrested the accused, Suchana Seth, 39, from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night. She was brought to Goa on Tuesday afternoon, following which she was presented before a court in Mapusa town.

"The court remanded the accused to six days of police custody," a police official said.

According to police, the woman had checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa with her son on January 6 and after staying there for two days, she went to Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. The staff of the apartment later informed the police and told them that her son was not seen with her when she left the place.

Advertisment

The police in Chitradurga (Karnataka) later checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child, the police said.

An offence was registered against Seth at the Calangute police station in Goa under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act, they said.

According to Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of start-up Mindful AI Lab and was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'. PTI RPS NP