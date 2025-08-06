Goa cricket stadium project stalled since 2011, construction now pushed to 2028

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) The construction for the long-pending international cricket stadium project in Pernem taluka of Goa will start by 2028 as per the agreement, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He was replying to BJP MLA Krishna Daji Salkar's query on delay in commencing the project even 14 years after the Goa Cricket Association was allotted land.

Sawant, who holds the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio, stated that the GCA has obtained some of the required No Objection Certificates for the project, but has not yet commenced construction.

"As per the agreement, GCA has to start the construction of the International Cricket Stadium by 2028," Sawant said.

The stadium is proposed to come up on 1,89,930 square meters of land allotted by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. However, no physical work has begun at the site so far, Sawant stated in a written reply.

Sawant informed the House that the GCA has received a grant of Rs 100 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is currently parked in fixed deposits with three banks.

He said the GCA is registered under the Societies Registration Act and submits its balance sheets to the Registrar of Societies. The association is also audited by both internal and external chartered accountants.

"In addition to this, BCCI deputes its auditors to conduct independent checks, and utilisation certificates are submitted for any grants received," he said.

Sawant stated that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is a member of the committee reviewing monthly and overall expenditure by the GCA, ensuring oversight and accountability. PTI RPS NSK