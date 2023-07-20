Goa: Crime branch seizes 150 kg of explosives, two arrested

Panaji, Jul 20 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly illegally carrying 150 kg of explosives and 300 electronic detonators in South Goa, a senior crime branch official said.

Gelatin sticks are explosive materials used by industries for mining and construction-related work.

The two, identified as Bhujang Khatvkar (32) and Talak Baptist (35), were taken into custody at Guddemol in Sanvordem area, the official said.

The duo was carrying 1,200 gelatin sticks in six boxes, collectively weighing 150 kg, and six bundles containing 300 electronic detonators.

The official said the two men revealed that they had procured the explosive materials without valid licenses to use them in a stone quarry.

A case has been registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and the Explosive Substances Act. PTI RPS NR