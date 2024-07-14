Goa declares holiday on Monday for schools up to Class 12 due to heavy rains

Panaji, July 14 (PTI) In a late evening announcement, the Goa Education Department on Sunday declared a holiday for schools up to Class 12 on Monday (July 15) citing heavy rains in the coastal state.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Goa for Monday amid heavy downpours lashing the state for the past three days.

Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Std I to Std XII across Goa will remain shut on Monday, State Education Director Shailesh Zingde told reporters.

The holiday has been declared for the safety of students, he added.

According to IMD, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Pernem in North Goa received 210 mm of rainfall, which it described as “extremely heavy”. PTI RPS NR