Goa: Drugs worth Rs 8.38 cr seized, 197 persons held since Jan 1 this year

Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) A total of 197 persons were arrested and drugs worth Rs 8.38 crore have been seized in Goa in the current year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Advertisment

These raids, which took place between January 1 and December 21, were carried out by the anti narcotics cell and the state police. he added.

"A total of 197 persons were arrested, while 204 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 8.38 crore were seized. These drugs were disposed of in the bio-medical waster facility set up in Kundaim industrial estate in north Goa," the CM informed.

Authorities are keeping a close watch to curb the drug menace, he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM