Goa economy grew by 14.94 pc in 2023-24, state will achieve 'viksit' tag by 2037: Guv

Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) Goa's economy has shown a positive growth trajectory of 14.94 per cent in 2023-24 (provisional) as per estimates received from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Monday on the first day of the Winter Session of the state assembly.

In his first address in the House since taking over as governor in July last year, Raju said the preparation of Vision Document 'Viksit Goa @ 2037' is in its final stages, adding it would act as an all-inclusive, long-term blueprint by aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Modi of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

"I am happy to state that Goa's economy continues to show a positive growth trajectory of 14.94 per cent in 2023-24 (provisional) as per the estimates received from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 28," he said.

Based on the enthusiasm and passion with which the state government was functioning, Raju said he was confident that the target of Goa becoming a developed state would be achieved by 2037.

The governor said the creation of the state's third district - Kushavati - was a notable step towards decentralization, good governance and balanced regional development.

"Further, headquarters of different departments and related offices will stimulate economic growth by generating employment opportunities and strengthening local businesses," he said in this connection.

The new district will ensure quicker access to district-level services for citizens, reduce travel time to district headquarters, enhance effective implementation of welfare schemes and enable more focused attention on local issues including infrastructure development, environmental protection and tourism in hinterland areas, he said.

Hailing PM Modi for implementing next generation GST reforms, he said these would bring more savings to every household and strengthen ease of living as well as ease of doing business.

"The law and order situation in Goa is under control. This is proved by the fact that Goa maintains a high crime detection rate of 87.72 per cent, ensuring that individuals involved in criminal activities are apprehended through collaborative efforts of Goa police and other law enforcement agencies," he told the House.

Goa has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first state in the country to operationalize Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana 2.0 (DDU-GKY). As part of this major initiative, the state has successfully onboarded 15 Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs), Raju said.

These PIAs will undertake high-quality skill development and placement-linked training for rural youth across Goa, the governor informed.

"In addition, the state has executed non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 12 employers, thereby strengthening the placement ecosystem and ensuring better employment opportunities for trained candidates," he said.

The declaration of Goa as a 'fully literate state' marks a transformative milestone under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), he said.

"This achievement is not merely a statistical milestone but the culmination of a dedicated, people-powered movement towards universal adult literacy, aligning with National Education Policy 2020 and driven by ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram," Raju asserted.

Incidentally, Opposition MLAs disrupted the governor's address seeking a statement from him on the December 6 nightclub fire tragedy that killed 25 persons. All seven Opposition members, who rushed to the well of the House, were escorted out by security personnel.

The Winter Session of the Goa assembly will culminate on January 16. PTI RPS BNM