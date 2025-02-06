Goa expects sizable revenue from e-auction of unclaimed iron ore heaps: Governor Pillai

Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday said the state government was hoping to earn substantial revenue from e-auction of the unclaimed iron ore heaps lying on private lands.

The governor was addressing the Goa legislative assembly on the first day of its two-day winter session.

As the House assembled, opposition members stood up, saying the session should have been longer.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar appealed to them to maintain decorum in the House.

After a brief protest, the opposition members took their seats, following which the governor addressed the House.

"My government has approved the revised Goa Iron Ore Mining Dump Handling Policy, 2023, which allows it to e-auction unclaimed ore lying in the form of dumps at various private locations in the state," Pillai said.

"The government is eyeing a substantial revenue from e-auction of these unclaimed iron ore heaps lying on private lands," he said.

Five leases each of basalt and laterite stone have been granted under the "minor minerals section" for 2024-25 up to November 2024, he said.

Eleven mining blocks are auctioned out of which two have started operation.

"Another two-three will start the operation in the next two months. This has resulted into revenue maximisation and employment generation," the governor said.

Eighteen low-grade mining dumps have been put up for auction with an approximate quantity of 52 million tons, through which the state will earn a sizable revenue and generate direct and indirect employment, he said.

The governor also said applications have been invited for sand mapping in the Mandovi and Zuari rivers.

"Upon receipt of environmental clearance, sand extraction permits will be given in 12 zones," he added.

The governor said that under the MSME Samadhan- delayed payment monitoring system to micro and small enterprises- 79 applications have been received in 2024-25 with an amount of Rs 51.45 crore, out of which 30 applications have been disposed of amounting to Rs 85 lakh.

He also said the government has disbursed subsidy amounting Rs 81.03 lakh involving a project cost of Rs 266.29 lakh up to November last year in 2024-25 under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

"During the same period, under promotion for Beekeeping Scheme, 29 proposals for 60 bee boxes have been sanctioned," he said.

Further highlighting the welfare initiatives, Pillai said that under Goa Tribal's Employment Generation Programme Scheme, 2017, an amount of Rs 122.60 lakh has been disbursed to 21 beneficiaries/units, out of which Rs 81.58 lakh is subsidy.

"Under the Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana, since inception, loan amounting to Rs 255.04 crore has been disbursed to 7,897 beneficiaries up to December 2024," he added. PTI RPS GK