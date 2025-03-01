Goa FDA to crackdown on restaurants, pharmacies for violations

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday warned that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be conducting extensive raids at restaurants compromising on hygiene and pharmacies selling expired products.

Talking to reporters in Margao, the state health minister said FDA officials have already been conducting raids at establishments that sold artificially ripened produce.

He said eatables sold in the market are also under the scrutiny of FDA officials, who have been doing random sampling.

Rane said the FDA will continue raids at businesses that are violating laws and causing harm to people's health.

Raids will be conducted at restaurants that are not maintaining hygiene, he said, adding that eateries should serve RO-purified water to customers.

The minister warned that restaurants functioning in unhygienic conditions would be sealed for six months.

He further said that pharmacies will be raided randomly to ensure that they don't sell expired products. PTI RPS ARU