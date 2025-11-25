Goa: Feast of St Francis Xavier on December 3

Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) The annual feast of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa would be organised on December 3, a priest said on Tuesday.

He said special prayers or novenas are being held for the patron saint of Goa, whose relics are kept at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, between November 23 and December 2.

Novena is a Christian prayer or devotion consisting of prayers repeated for nine successive days or weeks.

"The feast of St Francis Xavier will be held on December 3. Several people arrive in Goa for the feast; some of them come on the previous night and wait at Old Goa," said Fr Patricio Fernandes, Rector of the Basilica.

He said that the veneration ceremony will be held on the feast day between 2 and 3 AM. The first mass will begin at 3.45 AM and is expected to be attended by around 20,000 people. Separate masses will be organised in the morning and evening.

"Auxiliary Bishop of Goa, Simiao Fernandes, will be the main celebrant for the feast", said Fr Fernandes. PTI RPS NSK