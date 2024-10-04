Goa: Five drunk tourists rescued at Calangute beach

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Five tourists who entered the sea in an inebriated state were rescued by lifeguards at Calangute Beach in North Goa on Friday morning.

The tourists in the age group of 25 to 30 years entered the sea around 6.20 am, and a lifeguard deployed at the beach was informed, a spokesperson of the state-appointed agency Drishti Marine Lifesavers said.

Goa's beaches are off-limits for swimming between 6 pm and 7 am, he said.

"The tourists waded deeper into the water and got caught in a rip current around 30 metres from the shore. Four lifeguards posted at the beach rushed into the water and brought them back to the shore with the help of rescue tubes," he said.

The tourists, who were from Kerala, were handed over to the care of their friends at the beach, the official said. PTI RPS ARU