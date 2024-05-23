Goa forest department objects to private event near turtle nesting site at Morjim beach

Panaji, May 23 (PTI) The Goa forest department has taken a strong objection to a private festival near a turtle nesting site at Morjim beach in North Goa scheduled to be held on May 25.

Latern Festival, also known as Glow Fest, is scheduled to be held on Saturday at Morjim beach which is notified as a turtle nesting site. The festival, where people can participate in a lantern lighting ceremony, also features live music, dance performances and other activities.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Prem Kumar, in a letter written to the secretary of the state environment department, has pointed out that the Goa forest department has a turtle hatchery at the Morjim beach.

"The entire stretch of the Morjim beach is a nesting site of Olive Ridley turtles," the letter reads.

Kumar said that organising the festival will be a violation of rules and regulation of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority.

"In this regard, letters have already been issued from the office of the Range Forest officer, Marine range, Wildlife and Eco-tourism (North), Goa to the Member Secretary, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority and to the Police Inspector, Morjim," he said.

"Necessary intervention from your office is solicited under applicable rules and regulations to maintain the sanctity of the turtle hatchery and the nesting sites at Morjim beach," it added. PTI RPS NP