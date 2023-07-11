Goa forest dept bans entry to waterfalls till safety measures are in place

Panaji, Jul 11 (PTI) The Goa forest department on Tuesday issued an order banning people from entering waterfalls in its area till safety measures are in place, following report of deaths due to drowning in South Goa.

Advertisment

Two persons drowned at Mainapi Waterfall in Sanguem taluka of South Goa on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said his department has decided to ban access to all waterfalls in the forest areas.

“I have asked for a report from a senior forest department official providing risk assessment of these seasonal waterfalls,” the minister said.

Advertisment

The decision on reopening these waterfalls to tourists will be taken in the next three-four days after going through the report, he said.

“We will open these spots to public after taking all the precautionary measures, including deployment of lifeguards,” Rane said.

Several waterfalls emerge in the forests of Goa during the monsoon season, and they are a major attraction for tourists. PTI RPS ARU