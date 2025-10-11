Goa: Formula 4 racing event at Mormugao postponed after opposition from locals; venue to be changed

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) The Goa government on Saturday announced the postponement of Formula 4 racing, which was scheduled to be held between October 31 and November 2 at Mormugao, after opposition from locals and said the venue will also be changed.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met various stakeholders at the port town of Mormugao in South Goa in the presence of local MLA Sankalp Amonkar.

The Entertainment Society of Goa was appointed as the nodal agency to facilitate, coordinate, and execute Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival 2025, introducing Formula 4 racing to the coastal state.

Amonkar told reporters that the chief minister announced that the race would be postponed and moved to another venue. He claimed some people had opposed the event due to political reasons.

The MLA said the event would have brought Mormugao to the international sporting map and benefited the local economy.

“During the meeting, the chief minister took a clear stand that if people don’t want it, we will not impose the event on them,” he said.

Amonkar said the event would have impacted very few persons whose houses are adjacent to the racing track. "It is unfortunate that Mormugao has lost an opportunity to host such an important event," he added.