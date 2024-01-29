Goa: Four rescued after their kayaks overturn off Agonda beach

Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) Four persons were saved from drowning in separate incidents after their kayaks overturned off the Agonda beach in Goa over the weekend, an official said on Monday.

A Pune-based couple aged between 26 to 32 years was kayaking in the sea on Saturday when it overturned. They were rescued safely, the spokesman of a state government-appointed agency said.

In another incident, also off the Agonda beach, two men were spotted struggling in the water after their kayak overturned. They too were rescued with the help of a jetski.

The agency personnel also reunited four children with their families after they went missing on beaches in Goa. A 60-year-old man from Surat, who went missing at Calangute beach, was also traced, he added. PTI RPS NSK