Goa fully committed to contribute utmost in 'Viksit Bharat' journey, says CM Sawant

Panaji, May 24 (PTI) Goa stands fully committed to contribute its utmost as a vital part of Team India in the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat', Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

He attended the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the day at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The meeting was focused on the vision of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat at 2047', the CM said in a statement issued by his office here.

Sawant said he received invaluable guidance from PM Modi as strategies to realize this transformative national goal were deliberated.

"Goa stands fully committed to contributing its utmost as a vital part of Team India in the collective journey towards Viksit Bharat," the CM asserted.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," Niti Aayog in a post on X quoted the Prime Minister as saying. PTI RPS BNM